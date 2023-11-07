Tuesday, November 7, 2023 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Prof Njuguna Ndung’u, has urged Kenyans to prepare for challenging times ahead as the government enforces strict policies to alleviate the high cost of living.

Appearing before the National Delegates Committee chaired by Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichungwah and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Njuguna said the problems Kenyans are facing are a result of the previous administration’s inadequate monetary policies.

CS Ndungu explained that a combination of internal and external shocks had significantly impacted the country, leading to elevated inflation and economic recession.

Ndungu’s warning comes at a time when there is an expose at the treasury where it revealed that senior treasury officials have been doubling and even tripling wage bills to steal public money.

Controller of Budget, Margaret Nyakang’o made the revelations last week when she said the treasury has been tripling her salary budget so that they can loot the money.

The Kenyan DAILY POST