Wednesday, November 29, 2023 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u has broken his silence on allegations that he earned kickbacks worth billions in the controversial government-to-government oil deal between Kenya and Saudi Arabia.

Speaking during an interview, Ndung’u refuted the allegations, emphasising that he did not conduct any private business in the deal that was struck between the government and Saudi oil companies in March 2023.

He alleged that he was being targeted by power brokers who were hell-bent on fighting fiscal measures he put in place to address the Dollar shortage and ensure a sufficient supply of petroleum products.

Ndung’u, who claimed to have been aggrieved by the accusations, disclosed that he considered seeking legal redress in court but later opted against suing his aggressors.

“We also have G2G, and we are being fought. I am even being accused of taking deals. At my level and age and where I have come from, I have no time to do deals, and somebody says that in public, and I don’t go to court [sic].

“We do not want to go to court because we do not want to create so many issues,” he stated.

This comes even as calls intensified for Ndung’u to resign over the fraudulent oil deals.

Opposition Leader Raila Odinga wrote to investigative agencies to look into the G2G deal, which he claimed was shrouded with secrecy.

He also accused the government of purchasing fuel at low prices before selling it exorbitantly to extort unsuspecting Kenyans intentionally.

