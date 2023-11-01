Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Tourism Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has savagely attacked Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) for reportedly harassing tourists

Speaking on Tuesday, Mutua explained that KRA officials treat tourists harshly upon arrival into the country, noting that it discourages them from coming to Kenya again.

“When a tourist come, amebeba camera mbili, amebeba viatu, anataka kukuja shopping akifika pale anaambiwa na KRA afungue mfuko yake. Underwear yake inashikwa na kalamu inawekwa kando. Wanatafuta sijui camera mbili, sijui kiatu, sijui hii perfume umeletea nani hapa,” Mutua said.

He added, “We harass our visitors when they come to this country at the airport and we wonder why they don’t come back.”

The Tourism CS went on to question why the harassment does not happen in other African countries yet they collect the same taxes as KRA.

“Kwani Rwanda and South Africa don’t collect taxes? You go to Dubai they don’t harass you. Why are they harassing our visitors here?” CS Mutua posed.

“Mama chupi yake inatolewa inawekwa hapo kando hadharani na watu wa KRA hadharani. They will not come back to Kenya.”

The CS observed that it is time Kenya made tourists feel welcome by stopping some practices, adding that he will be working to prevent that mess from repeating itself so that Kenya’s tourism can get back to the top.

The Kenyan DAILY POST