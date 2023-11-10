Friday, November 10, 2023 – Tottenham Hotspur gaffer Ante Postecoglou has been named Premier League Manager of the Month for October.

Postecoglou is now the first to be named Manager of the Month in the first three months of a Premier League season.

The Australian gaffer had landed the first two awards of the season in August and September.

Also, he is the now the fourth after Antonio Conte, Pep Guardiola and Jürgen Klopp to win Premier League Manager of the Month on three consecutive occasions.

It was a memorable month of October for Postecoglou and his Spurs side as they recorded three wins in three games.

However, their unbeaten run in the league ended this month after losing 4-1 to Chelsea.

Egypt and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah won Player of the Month award after scoring five goals including a Merseyside derby brace to emerge top.