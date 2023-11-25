Saturday, November 25, 2023 – A Kikuyu woman has sparked reactions on social media after she took to her X account to announce that she is looking for a soulmate, months after her husband died.

Wangui’s husband died in July this year after falling ill.

When he died, she took to her X account to mourn him in an emotional post.

“Rest in peace my dear husband till we meet again. I prayed yesterday for God to ease your pain and now he eased completely. Rest well dear where there is no pain again,” she mourned.

Wangui seems to have healed following her husband’s death and is now looking for a soulmate.

Taking to her X account, the mother of two said she is looking for a handsome and well-educated man, who must be above 45 years.

He should also be loving, caring, and outgoing.

A section of social media users felt that she has moved on too fast.

However, others said that there is no problem with her looking for a new man since her husband is already dead.

“Wamama wa mlimani don’t have feelings. You die and they forget you even before uzikwe. So heartless. The stories are so heartbreaking,’’ an X-user wrote.

“Where’s the problem? Her husband is not coming back even if she mourned and waited 100yrs. As long as you’re alive, life must go on,’’ another X-user added.

Check out the post and reactions from X-users.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.