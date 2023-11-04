Saturday, November 4, 2023 – A video of toddlers having an incomprehensible conversation with their dad has warmed hearts.

In the video shared on TikTok by their mother, the toddlers who are triplets are seen gathering to answer a call from their father.

With the phone on speaker, the father begins to talk to his kids.

But one of the triplets pushed his brother and sister away and takes charge of the conversation.

As the dad speaks, the boy responds.

Though what he’s saying is unintelligible, this doesn’t stop the father from carrying on an entire conversation with him for 3 minutes.

Watch the video below.