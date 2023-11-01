Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – A vocal United Democratic Alliance (UDA) blogger has thanked President William Ruto for managing to contain former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

After he lost last year’s election, Raila Odinga was like a wounded lion and he gave President William Ruto sleepless nights through his street demonstrations that always turned violent.

Like a clever leader, Ruto who seems to be a good student of Robert Green‘s 48 Laws of Power, invited Raila to talks in Mombasa and the street demos became a thing of the past.

On Tuesday, during the state banquet organized in honour of the visiting Royal couple, King Charles III and Queen Camilla, Ruto invited Raila Odinga to the dinner and the old man was very happy.

UDA blogger Bianca thanked Ruto for making Baba happy, urging the president to continue allowing Baba into the state house, and make him dine with kings and Kenya will be peaceful.

“Raila Odinga can’t hide his happiness! To manage Raila is very simple: occasionally allow him to visit the Statehouse, walk on red carpets and mingle with Kings,” Bianca wrote on her X page after Raila Odinga posed for a photo with King Charles III.

