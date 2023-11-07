Tuesday, November 7, 2023 – President William Ruto’s government has been dealt a severe blow as it fumbles to contain the growing discontent among Kenyans over the high cost of living.

This is after Veteran Public communication strategist Kibisu Kabatesi, who was appointed as Secretary of Strategic Communication at the office of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, resigned.

Kibisu, who was appointed to the position in March this year, resigned through a letter dated October 25, citing personal reasons and consequently asked for payment of all arrears due on his resignation date.

“Vide this letter, may I humbly request for payment for all my accumulated dues/arrears simultaneously with my resignation,” he stated in the letter addressed to PCS Musalia Mudavadi’s office.

Kibisu lamented that he was unable to continue in his role due to his inability to compromise on his stands, thus forcing him to leave office on November 1 this year.

”On the grounds of speaking uncomfortable truth to power, I couldn’t compromise my conscience. Therefore, continued stay in government is untenable,” Kibisu noted.

The communication expert, in his letter of resignation, also thanked the President for the opportunity to work as he mentioned November 1 as his final date in the position.

Kibisu, who has served in his position for barely a year, leaves the position amid speculations about the reason for his resignation.

Reports allege that he fell out with powerful power brokers at State House over the botched transfer of the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary from Railways to the Old Treasury Building.

”I do this with a clear conscience and utmost humility that my talents will find utility at another time in the service of our great country.” Kibisu further stated in his letter.

Kibisu Kabatesi, while in his role, was tasked with strategic communications for the Kenya Kwanza government for all ministries and departments under the open government approach.

