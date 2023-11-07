Tuesday, November 7, 2023 – Singer Timi Dakolo has shared his experience with a driver he employed in the past.
Timi in a tweet he shared, revealed that he was shocked after the driver told his wife that he doesn’t drive women.
He tweeted;
“I once employed a driver that told my wife that he doesn’t drive women. I was so shocked, something that I cannot do.”
