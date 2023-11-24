Friday, November 24, 2023 – Timi Dakolo has advised his followers against prioritising other people’s expectations of them.
He said those who do so cannot achieve much with their lives.
He wrote:
“You won’t do much with your life if your utmost priority is to honour people’s expectations of you.”
