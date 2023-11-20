Monday, November 20, 2023 – A TikTok user has taken to the platform to celebrate raising prayer warriors instead of people dancing naked.
Sharing a video of three kids praying at a Christian event, the social media user wrote “Instead of dancing naked on TikTok, we are raising prayer warriors.”
Watch the video below
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>