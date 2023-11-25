Saturday, November 25, 2023 – Tiffany Haddish has reportedly been arrested for a DUI in Beverly Hills.

The actress was placed in handcuffs on Friday morning, Nov. 24, according to TMZ.

Police found the Hollywood comedienne asleep behind the wheel of her car when it was still running.

The vehicle was located in the middle of a busy street on Beverly Drive.

The call came from a concerned citizen at about 5:45am who was worried about the actress sleeping in her car.

Haddish was reportedly “slumped over the wheel while the car was running,” the site claimed.

She was cited for a DUI and is expected to be released from custody later today.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the actress could be with her hands behind her back and cuffed as she is escorted to a patrol car.

The site said her arrest was “peaceful” with no resistance.

Before she fell asleep at the wheel of her car, Tiffany had performed a stand-up set at The Laugh Factory on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood for the club’s 43rd annual free Thanksgiving feast for the community.

This is not the first time she has been arrested for falling asleep behind the wheel of a car.

In January 2022 she was arrested under a similar circumstance for a DUI in Peachtree City, Georgia. The Night School actress was found “dozing in the driver’s seat” of her car, according to TMZ.