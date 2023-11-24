Friday, November 24, 2023 – Three Russian FSB officers have been killed after their food delivery was reportedly spiked with arsenic and rat poison.

Ukrainian officials claimed the alleged poisoning was the work of Ukraine’s underground “resistance forces” in Melitopol.

A fourth security service operative is reportedly in intensive care.

The FSB is the official spy agency of the Russian Federation, President Vladimir Putin was once in the agency in the 90s.

Telegram channel Kremlevskaya Tabakerka reported:

“The restaurant where the food and alcohol were delivered was searched, and no traces of poisons were found.

“At the same time, the courier who delivered the food and alcohol disappeared without a trace.”

The poisoning claim was reported in Ukraine by the Kyiv Post, and confirmed by exiled mayor Ivan Fedorov.

Speaking on Ukrainian TV channel United News, Fedorov said:

“They ordered food from a local cafe and after they were able to consume this food, they all got poisoned and some of them even died

“They will definitely not be able to fight against our state anymore

“It is interesting that they cannot find the courier who delivered the food, but this is the active resistance that continues in Melitopol after almost two years of occupation.”

The mayor said:

“The elimination of the enemy is carried out not only by explosions, missile strikes, but also by resistance forces

“For example, the other day there was another batch of eliminated enemies, namely poisoned enemies, which was even reported by enemy Telegram channels.”

The Telegram channel claimed two of the three dead FSB operatives had launched an investigation into an alleged grave of Russian Black Sea Fleet sailors recently found in Melitopol.

Seventeen mutilated bodies showing evidence of missile attack had been discovered, it alleged.

Last month, cake and booze laced with deadly poison was allegedly delivered to a Russian military bash in a Ukrainian plot to assassinate dozens of top pilots.

The plan was reportedly thwarted at the last minute.