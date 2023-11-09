Thursday, November 9, 2023 – Base Titanium has announced that it will shut down its Kenyan operations by the end of 2024 following the depletion of mineral deposits in its Kwale mine.

The company which employs close to a thousand Kenyans is a subsidiary of the Australian-based Base Resources Group.

With operations in Kwale, Base Titanium operates Kenya’s largest mine. The company’s exit is expected to compound the problems facing the Kenyan economy which has struggled to hit its projected targets.

Base Titanium set camp in Kwale County in 2013 after discovering a high-grade ore body with a high-value mineral assemblage, rich in Titanium.

The Titanium mined from the region is used to make high-tech alloys used in aircraft, spacecraft, and missiles.

After a decade of mining the precious metals, Base Titanium has remarked that the resource has quickly depleted hence the need to exit the region.

The company is open to staying longer in the country should it be given permission to continue its exploration activities in other parts of the country.

“In an effort to extend its life, Base Titanium is seeking to identify additional mineral deposits that may lie in proximity to the existing operation,” the company stated.

Apart from providing employment opportunities, the company generates money for the government through royalty and taxation revenue.

Kenya’s mining industry is also set to suffer since Kwale Operation accounts for 65 per cent of Kenya’s mining industry by mineral output value.

The Kenyan DAILY POST