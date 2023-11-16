

Thursday, November 16, 2023 – A lady has left tongues wagging after she took to social media to advertise some fake ass and boobs that he is selling to ladies.

The ladies wear the fake ass and boobs underneath their clothes.

It is hard for men to tell whether the ‘assets’ are fake unless the ladies undress.

The video has sparked reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

An X user wrote, “Women getting more fake every day. I am not impressed,”

Another one wrote, “Fear women”.

We understand that this business of selling fake ass and boobs is booming especially in Nairobi’s River Road area.

Watch the video and reactions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.