Wednesday, November 15, 2023 – A woman called Faith Chilaka Nwaiwu has given birth to quadruplets, two boys and two girls.

She announced the good news in a Facebook post on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

“My bundles of joy arrived safely and sound. It’s #quadruplets #2boys #2girls. God, you did this, when I was worried and couldn’t sleep, you were working behind the scene. This testimony is huge, let me just drop this here first,” she wrote.