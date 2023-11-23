Thursday, November 23, 2023 – President William Ruto cut short his trip in France and flew back to Kenya immediately.

Speaking during the launch of the Mission for Essential Drugs and Supplies (MEDS) Microbiology Laboratory in Syokimau, Machakos County, Ruto revealed that his Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha played in his decision to jet back into the country early from France.

Ruto stated that he received a phone call from Nakhumicha who urged him to attend the event.

The President noted that his attempts to persuade the CS to allow him to continue fulfilling his diplomatic responsibilities abroad proved futile as CS Nakhumicha insisted on his presence at the launch.

Ruto was on a two-day trip to Germany and France to foster bilateral ties with the two nations and also advocate for a global consensus on climate action ahead of COP 28 to be held in the United Arab Emirates from November 30 to December 12, 2023.

“On Tuesday, I got a call from CS Nakhumicha and she was very insistent that this function must go on, now I know why.”

“I tried to explain to her that I was away (in France) but I didn’t manage (to convince her),” he stated amid the audience’s laughter.

While making her remarks, CS Nakhumicha revealed that she was a member of the MEDS institution for nine years, hence why the project remains close to her heart.

” When I gave you the invite, I knew it was short notice. But there is one thing I didn’t mention (to him). I was a member of this institution for close to nine years. I’m happy you have made it here.”

According to the CS, the project will play an integral part in the provision of medical supplies across the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST