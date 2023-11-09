Thursday November 9, 2023 – Migori Senator Eddy Oketch has urged President Wiliam Ruto to use his State of the Nation Address to apologize to Kenyans for lying to them.

Ruto is today expected to deliver his first-ever State of the Nation address in line with the Constitution since taking over power in September last year.

And as such, the ODM Legislator wants him to use the opportunity to do the right thing and apologize.

“We expect a state-of-the-nation apology and not a state-of-the-nation address from President William Ruto,” the lawmaker said.

Speaking during an interview, the ODM Senator said that the president made several promises to Kenyans which were to be fulfilled in his first 100 days in office.

At the height of the 2022 campaigns, Ruto promised to stabilize the Kenyan shilling against the US dollar and lower the cost of fuel which will in turn bring down the cost of living among other promises.

However, after taking an oath of office, the cost of fuel has almost doubled pushing the cost of living beyond reach for the majority of Kenyans.

Further, the value of the Kenyan shilling has sunk low and the President has not only doubled but also introduced punitive taxes against his promises.

As such, Oketch said the President must first apologize to Kenyans for taking the country in the wrong direction.

“We want him to offer a state of national apology on why international fuel prices are going down and yet ours are going up, on his promises, on why the shilling is deteriorating and the high cost of education,” he said.

