Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has shocked Kenyans, especially Mau Mau veterans, after claiming that the British left Kenya a better country than they found it.

Speaking during an interview, Ledama insisted that this is not the time for people to make demands to King Charles III when there are bigger problems that need to be solved.

According to Raila Odinga’s ODM Senator, when the colonial masters committed atrocities against Kenyans, King Charles III was young.

He told Kenyans to get realistic and come to the realization that they should have demanded more from the King’s mother late Queen Elizabeth.

“Truth be told, the British left this country a better place than they found it. When they came we were a nation among nations. From now let us be realistic and say when he was growing up and the mother was queen, maybe we should have demanded a lot,” the Senator said.

“I would look at it as an opportunity to appreciate and come close to the atrocities. I don’t think it’s the time for us to demand certain things to happen.

“He was too young by the time we were getting our independence. I know for us the Maasai, we can demand they open up the Lancaster book again and let us sign for us to be able to feel like we are completely independent, but what is it that can be able to assist us today?”

Ledama called out the lawyers who were in court representing various groups making demands to the King terming it as being selfish and that they were only out to make money.

