Tuesday, November 28, 2023 – Kenyans may be forced to install former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as their president as things move from bad to worse for President William Ruto.

This is after Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi urged Kenyans to take proactive steps and do what they must if they want good governance.

This comes in the midst of a high cost of living in the country, with Ruto’s government pledging to address economic challenges.

According to Atandi, Raila is the key to achieving good governance and Kenyans must demand for him to be installed as president for the country to achieve meaningful development.

He encourages Kenyans not merely to request Raila’s intervention through dialogue but to actively pursue the installation of Raila as president, asserting that they possess the means to do so.

He noted that the responsibility is now on Kenyans to independently navigate the process of bringing Raila into the presidency if they aspire to witness positive governance and a better future for the country.

“Kenyans must on their own, find a way of installing Raila Odinga to Presidency if they want good governance and a better country. It is no longer about Raila himself seeking to become President. Don’t say Baba help us, or Baba talk for us. You have the instruments,” Atandi stated on his X account.

Odinga has run for President of Kenya five times, with none of his attempts being successful.

