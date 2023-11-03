Friday November 3, 2023 – President William Ruto held his first Cabinet meeting at State House in Mombasa.

However, conspicuously missing from the Cabinet today was none other than Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Mudavadi’s no-show during the first Cabinet meeting in Mombasa raised more questions than answers.

While CSs were meeting at State House, Mombasa, Mudavadi was at Fort Jesus which was the final destination of the British Monarchy as they finished their tour of Kenya.

The Prime CS accompanied King Charles III in meeting faith leaders from diverse communities to hear how they are working together to promote harmony amongst the city’s population.

On Thursday, Mudavadi also accompanied the King when he visited the Nyali beach.

“The King freely interacted with ordinary Kenyans and met community organisations that promote marine conservation,” he said then.

King Charles and Queen Camilla visited the Kuruwitu Conservation Area, where they were taken through a raft of marine conservation activities by the Coastal communities including coral restoration.

The King met the Kuruwitu Community Welfare Association (KCWA), which works to protect the area from overfishing, climate change, and uncontrolled fish and coral collection while supporting the livelihoods of local communities.

