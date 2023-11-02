Thursday, November 2, 2023 – King Charles III has infuriated Kenyans after he refused to apologize for the atrocities committed by the British rule.

Even though he acknowledged the violence meted out to Kenyans during the struggle for independence by British authorities, he steered clear from issuing an apology.

During a State Banquet at State House hosted by President William Ruto, the King admitted to the excesses, expressing deep regret over the wrongdoings.

Nonetheless, the King did not issue a formal apology leading to questions over why he did not do so.

Unknown to many, the King cannot issue a formal apology without approval from the United Kingdom Executive.

The Monarch serves as the oldest form of government in the United Kingdom. However, the King does not have a political or Executive role.

As such, he doesn’t have the power to pass legislation or make pronouncements with significant political implications with that role being a preserve of the elected government.

“The wrongdoings of the past are a cause of the greatest sorrow and the deepest regret,” King Charles stated.

“There were abhorrent and unjustifiable acts of violence committed against Kenyans as they waged a painful struggle for independence and sovereignty, and for that, there can be no excuse.”

On his part, President Ruto praised the King for his courage in confronting ‘uncomfortable truths.’

“We cannot live as prisoners of the past. Neither can we go far into the future if we turn our backs on historical actions and omissions whose legacies encumber our present,” the head of state noted.

“While there have been efforts to atone for the death, injury, and suffering inflicted on Kenyan Africans by the colonial government, much remains to be done to achieve full reparations.”

Several human rights groups have demanded the UK government to directly apologize for the colonial-era abuses including torture, killings, and forceful seizure of land.

