Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Embattled sugar baron Jaswant Singh Rai on Tuesday met King Charles III during the first day of his State Visit.

The pair crossed paths at the entrance of a Nairobi building, and videos of their encounter were circulated online.

According to the recorded conversation, Rai greeted and conversed with the King as the owner of the building hosting some of the events attended by the head of the Commonwealth.

The King had inquired about the building’s owner, a request which prompted several officials to point toward Rai.

King Charles III proceeded to greet the billionaire as they exchanged pleasantries before the royal left the building.

The visiting member of the royal family was accompanied by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and other government officials.

While the exact building is yet to be known, preliminary reports indicate that the duo met at the Garage Building in Westlands Nairobi.

As per the itinerary of King Charles III, he had scheduled engagements at the Nairobi Garage, where he met with various youth groups who presented their technological and environmental projects.

“His Majesty will attend a technology showcase, meeting Kenyan entrepreneurs who are driving forward innovation in the country’s tech sector. Kenya has the third largest start-up eco-system in Africa,” read the programme in part.

This was the first time Rai was making an appearance after getting at loggerheads with President William Ruto.

Ruto had accused the businessman of being part of the cartels frustrating government reforms in the sugar industry.

Notably, he first used his mambo ni matatu phrase to warn the billionaire. According to Ruto, the billionaire was to either flee the country, go to jail, or go to heaven if he didn’t toe the line.

