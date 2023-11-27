Monday, November 27, 2023 – East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament Kanini Kega has now asked the government to ban a political outfit formed by Martha Karua, Jeremiah Kioni, and Peter Munya.

Speaking on Sunday, Kega, who is a former Kieni Member of Parliament, claimed that the political outfit, titled Kamwene Unity Forum, is only meant to foster tribalism.

According to him, it doesn’t have the interest of the Mt. Kenya region at heart.

“Any leader supporting the creation and operation of a faction of Kamwene Forum has no interest in Mt. Kenya because the outfit is a tribal movement that should not be allowed to operate,” Kega said.

Karua, Munya and Kioni launched Kamwene on October 23. The trio said that the caucus was meant to champion issues of the Mt. Kenya region.

“Right now, we are not talking about race but about the unity of Mt Kenya people. Kalonzo Musyoka is our brother. We are in Azimio to stay but we still have Kamwene Caucus to champion Mt Kenya issues,” Karua said and maintained that they were still members of Azimio

”I think Kamwene started before unless you don’t live in this country even if you try by any stretch of the imagination. Raila is entitled to endorse anyone, never mind that he wrote a statement of clarification. Kalonzo Musyoka is our brother and we are in Azimio to stay but we still have Kamwene Focus,” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST