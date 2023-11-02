Thursday, November 2, 2023 – Controversial lawyer and barrister, Miguna Miguna, has spoken after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga sneaked into the state house to dine with Royal couple, King Charles III and Queen Camilla, who are in the country for an official visit.

Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, was spotted wearing a suit and a bow tie while dining with the head of the British monarch.

Miguna, who was having an interview with one of the local TV stations, said it was very uncouth and barbaric for Raila Odinga to dine with King Charles III and not to ask him where Mau Mau revolutionary hero, Dedan Kimathi was buried.

Miguna said he wanted the Royal couple to tell Kenyans where they buried Kimathi so that he could be given a decent burial.

“While eating Nyama Choma and drinking whisky at State House, he couldn’t even remember to ask King Charles III where the barbaric British buried Dedan Kimathi,” Miguna said

The Kenyan DAILY POST