Thursday, November 9, 2023 – Jose Mourinho hit back at his rival coach Maurizio Sarri over his claims that Roma’s match against Slavia Prague was a ‘friendly.’

Sarri, after his side’s victory over Feyenoord on Tuesday November 7, questioned the fixture scheduling ahead of their highly-anticipated derby in Serie A with Mourinho’s Roma on Sunday afternoon.

He said: ‘Roma can afford a friendly on Thursday and we played a war tonight, there is a fundamental difference’

The comments didn’t go down well with rival boss Mourinho, who has since questioned the ‘mentality’ of Sarri and his achievement.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Mourinho said: ‘I think that if someone ought to feel offended about that comment, it is Slavia Prague and not me.

‘It is as if he said Slavia have no quality. I always respect my opponents. Perhaps this is the difference in a coach who has won 26 titles and another that has barely won anything: that kind of mentality.

‘Every game must be taken seriously, there are no friendlies. I would love to hear the reaction of the Lega Serie A, because that was an objective and direct criticism. So I wait.’

At club level, Sarri has won the Europa League with Chelsea, Serie A with Juventus, and the Coppa Italia Serie D with Sansovino.

But Mourinho has won 26 titles across stints with Roma, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Porto, Inter Milan and Manchester United.