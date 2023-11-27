Monday, November 27, 2023 – Renowned political analyst, Prof Mutahi Ngunyi, has sent a message to Kalenjin community youths who shouted that President William Ruto must go on Sunday.

The incident happened during the Governor’s Cup in Baringo County.

The crowd was heard chanting ‘Ruto must go.’

Reacting to the shouting, Ngunyi, in a social media post, asked the youths where they wanted the President to go.

The political scientist further asked the youth to give President William Ruto more time since it was his first year in office.

“RUTO MUST GO. Go where? This is as LOW as he can go. From here, he can only GO up. And “UP” he will GO.

“There is no SCHOOL for the Presidency (JF Kennedy). You learn on the job. And if the first year is not BUMPY, you are NOT learning. Give him a CHANCE,” Mutahi wrote on his X platform

The Kenyan DAILY POST