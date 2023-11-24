Friday, November 24, 2023 – Sean “Diddy” Combs has been hit with a third sexual assault lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed under the New York state’s Adult Survivors Act, ahead of the expiry of a special one-year window for such complaints.

The new complaint from an anonymous accuser alleges Diddy and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall took turns raping the accuser and her friend in 1990 or 1991 – and that Diddy turned violent during a rage days later.

In the filing, the accused identified as Jane Doe alleges she and her friend met Diddy and Hall at an event hosted by MCA Records, the distributor of Uptown Records, at the company’s offices in New York.

“Combs and Hall were very flirtatious and handsy with Jane Doe and her friend, offering them drinks throughout the night,” the filing reads.

As the event was winding down, Combs and Hall allegedly invited the women back to Hall’s apartment for an afterparty.

“While at Hall’s apartment, Jane Doe was offered more drinks and was coerced into having sex with Combs,” the filing claims.

“After Combs finished doing his business, Jane Doe laid in bed, shocked and traumatized. As she was in the process of getting dressed, Hall barged into the room, pinned her down and forced Jane Doe to have sex with him.”

The complaint says Jane Doe quickly got dressed and fled from Hall’s residence after the alleged rape. It alleges she later spoke to her friend and learned the other woman “had been forced to have sex with Combs and Hall in another room.”

“Upon information and belief, when Combs finished with Jane Doe, he and Hall switched,” the paperwork states.

A couple days after the alleged assaults, Combs allegedly visited the home where Jane Doe and her friend were staying and turned violent.

“He was irate and began assaulting and choking Jane Doe to the point that she passed out,” the complaint alleges.

“Combs was searching for Jane Doe’s friend because he was worried that she would tell the girl he was with at the time what he and Hall had done to them.”

Alongside Hall and Combs, the suit names MCA Music Entertainment and Geffen Records as defendants.

The lawsuit, filed in New York County Supreme Court, alleges Jane Doe “informed her close friends and family about what had occurred.”

It claims she sought medical treatment “to heal from the trauma visited upon her by Combs and Hall.”

The latest lawsuit filed against Diddy comes after two women accused him of sexual assault.

Diddy’s ex-girlfriend singer Cassie Ventura accused him of rape and sex trafficking last week. They eventually reached an out-of-court settlement.

In a second lawsuit filed this week, it was alleged that Diddy intentionally drugged and sexually assaulted Joi Dickerson-Neal, who was a Syracuse University student visiting New York City at the time of the alleged incident in January 1991.