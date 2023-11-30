Wednesday, November 29, 2023 – A video of some thieves being forced to drink bottles of wine they stole from a shop in South Africa has made the rounds on social media.

The thieves were apprehended and forced to drink the alcoholic drinks after they broke into the shop to steal them.

While some social media users have said the treatment meted on them is better than jungle justice, others worried that the alcohol intake might affect their kidneys and may lead to death.

