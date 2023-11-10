Thursday, November 9, 2023 – An Australian woman’s partner suffered a traumatic incident where her giant pet snake attacked his penis.

Dani Dabello, who is a porn star, explained on Wednesday, Nov. 8, that her male scene partner came over to film some steamy content together but things went from steamy to scary.

She said in a video shared online: “I want to introduce you to Betty. She’s my centralian carpet python….She’s about 8-foot-long. I’ve never had an issue with her biting or anything until today.”

She continued: “So earlier I had a friend over and we shot a video…once we were finished doing that he jumped In the shower, but he did mention he wanted to hold my pet snake afterwards.”

After coming out of the shower, Dabello placed the snake around the man’s neck, and headed to the bathroom to get washed up.

She started to walk away to leave the room but was suddenly startled by his “massive scream.”

She recalled: “I’ve turned around and seen that Betty is holding onto his [private parts] and he’s tried to pull her off it.

“After a few minutes we got her off and I put her back into her enclosure and there was blood everywhere so we cleaned all that up.”

After pulling the snake off of his penis, she said she checked to make sure there were “no little teeth left in it” because pythons sometimes leave their teeth in things after biting them.

This isn’t the only time a snake has bitten a man in the nether region.

In 2021, a 47-year-old Dutch man had to undergo reconstructive surgery on his penis after a cobra bit his penis during a safari trip in South Africa, causing it to rot.

In 2020, a Thai teen was hospitalized after a snake bit his penis while he watched smartphone videos on the toilet.