Tuesday, November 7, 2023 – A lawyer who calls himself Ebikebuna Augustine Aluzu has said that women who sleep with married men are not affected by any curse.

The lawyer stated this in a Facebook post on Monday, while reacting to a man who said that ladies who sleep with married men will find it difficult to find single guys to marry them.

“There is no curse that follow ladies sleeping with married men. This is a skewed narrative carefully weaved by insecure wives and sold to ignorant women. The fact that you don’t sleep with married women doesn’t guarantee marital perfection. The curse is only on the husband to adulterous wives. It is not the adulterous woman that suffer but the husband. That is why men should vet carefully before paying for something everyone else has gotten and will definitely still get for free. Learn or perish,” he wrote.