Wednesday, November 22, 2023 – Talented city designer and the founder of Permaprints, Drae Frank, has reportedly passed away after committing suicide.

Frank is behind the viral Wajackoyah’s t-shirts.

He rose to fame during campaigns after he printed t-shirts branded with Professor George Wajackoyah’s images and made a killing selling them to Kenyans in different parts of the country.

Frank had posted disturbing messages on his X handle before he took his own life.

In one of the tweets posted on November 20th, Frank said that he wants to be cremated when he dies.

He also hinted that he was dealing with toxic parents and this might be one of the reasons why he committed suicide.

May his soul rest in peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.