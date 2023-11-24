Friday, November 24, 2023 – Irene Nanjala has caused a stir on social media after she took to the streets of Nairobi to announce that she was looking for a husband.

Nanjala paraded her placard at the National Archives, a busy city centre area where many people could see her bold message.

“I’m tired of being single. I’m looking for a man. Qualifications: 30 years. He should be working with county government,’’ she wrote on the placard.

Speaking to the media, Nanjala said she preferred a man who works with the county government because she believes they are stable and reliable.

Popular X user, Ja Loka, led netizens in trolling her.

He called her a spent cartridge and said the wall remains undefeated.

” The wall is undefeated. Another spent cartridge is in the streets, looking for a captain save a ho3, after years of faithful service in the battlefield,” he wrote.

