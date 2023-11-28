Tuesday, November 28, 2023 – A little-known lady turned into an overnight internet celebrity after she was pictured at Tamasha Lounge in Eldoret parading her thighland while reportedly preying on men.

She wore a dress with a long slit that exposed her juicy thighs.

She claims to be a video vixen and on her Instagram account, she has posted photos flaunting her bare booty.

See the steamy photos.

