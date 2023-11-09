Thursday, November 9, 2023 – An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) senator has insulted the Meru county electorate after Governor Kawira Mwangaza survived a second impeachment motion at the Senate on Wednesday.

Speaking on the floor of the house on Wednesday when Mwangaza defended herself against the impeachment, Homa Bay Senator, Moses Kajwang, said that based on the evidence displayed by the defense team against the Meru County Assembly, Meru County needed a total overhaul of faculties save for the governor and her husband Murega Baichu.

“It appears as if everybody in Meru is mad, we are in a season of madness in Meru.

“The only sane person in Meru today is the Governor and the spouse.

“I want to encourage the citizens of Meru to call for a suspension of the county government, to send Governor Kawira Mwangaza back to the people, and to send the MCAs back to the people,” Kajwang suggested.

