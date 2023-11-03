Friday, November 3, 2023 – A video of people walking away as President William Ruto was addressing a roadside rally in Mombasa has emerged.

The head of state was making promises to a crowd that gathered around when a section of people started walking away.

In the video, Ruto is heard promising to create digital jobs for the youth by setting up ICT hubs in every ward.

As he was making his usual promises, people started walking away while others ignored him and went on with their businesses.

Ruto has been accused of making empty promises whenever he addresses Kenyans in roadside rallies.

It seems people are now fed up with his sweet promises, most of which are not fulfilled.

Watch the video.

