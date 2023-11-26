Sunday, November 26, 2023 – Armed goons stormed Pinewood Beach Resort and Spa in Diani, Kwale County, and attacked staff and guests on November 17.

The latest incident according to the hotel management is the second, that has risked crippling the business, currently hosting tens of tourists from across the world.

Guests were also not spared during the incident, with some losing valuables of unknown amounts.

Local police were forced to fire in the air to de-escalate the situation, which left many injured.

The hotel owner and Managing Director Alnoor Kanji, accused a receiver manager of Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) of being behind the violent attack.

“We are grateful that none was killed,” he said of the November 17 attack that forced police to fire in the air, to restore peace and order.

“Without the protection of armed police and the courage of our staff, this may not have been the case. Tourist police had to intervene with gunfire while our staff were forced to fight the attackers head on,” he added.

The hotel is at the center of a legal dispute, as KCB seeks to take over its management, but has since been restrained by a High Court sitting in Mombasa until the case challenging its intended move is heard and determined.

