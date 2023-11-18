Saturday, November 18, 2023 – The mastermind in the multi-trillion dollar fraud implicating eight other accused persons has been flushed out of his Gigiri hideout in Nairobi by the Operations Support detectives.

Isaiah Aluodo Belek who is believed to have authored communications with the complainants joins his 8 accomplices who were arraignment at Milimani Law Courts yesterday.

Charges of conspiracy to defraud, being in possession of forged bank notes and possessing police uniforms were preferred against the accused, who pleaded not guilty and sought to be released on bond.

The prosecution objected and the determination will be made on Nov 21.

Meanwhile, Isaiah Aluodo remains in police custody being processed for arraignment on Monday.

His Mercedes Benz which is believed to be proceeds of fraud has also been detained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST