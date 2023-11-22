Wednesday, November 22, 2023 – The Sh17 billion oil importation scandal has taken another twist.

This is after Anne Njeri, the businesswoman alleged to have imported the scandalous fuel failed to appear before the National Assembly Energy Committee for questioning.

In a statement, Njeri’s lawyer Cliff Ombeta revealed that his client had fallen ill and hence could not appear before the lawmakers as initially planned.

He, however, declined to reveal more details about the said illness.

The lawyer also noted that his client would not honour the summons issued by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

According to Ombeta, any summons needs to be official with the purpose and reasons clearly outlined.

“We have declined to appear before the Committee. The official position is that she is unwell. I will not reveal the details of her illness,” he stated.

“Also, we will not honour the summons by the DCI. They cannot be calling us through other lawyers and telling us to go.”

“They need to get a formal summon and make it clear. You know the last time she appeared, she mysteriously disappeared.”

The lawyer also explained that Njeri fears for her life because of the past incident where she mysteriously disappeared moments after honouring summons at the DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road.

“We are afraid that they will do harm to her. At this moment, she is fearing for her life.”

The National Assembly Committee had summoned Njeri to provide evidence to prove she owns the Ksh17 billion fuel consignment after Energy CS Davis Chirchir claimed that the 100,000 metric tonnes of oil belong to Galana Energies Limited and not Njeri.

