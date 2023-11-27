Monday, November 27, 2023 – A sex video of controversial Tanzanian socialite and musician Gigy Money has leaked on various social platforms.

In the video, Gigy, who has over 6 million followers on Instagram, is seen sucking an unidentified man’s ‘cassava’ before he goes down on her.

He eats her ‘rosecoco’ as they enjoy a steamy session.

The video comes at a time when the Tanzanian government has banned posting nude photos on social media.

The government announced this through the ‘Music Regulatory Board, BASATA.

Gigy has since responded after the sex tape was leaked by popular Tanzanian gossip blogger Mange Kinambi, following an online tiff.

It is alleged that Mange bought the video from a man who had a sexual affair with Gigy Money.

Gigy said she doesn’t care despite the video spreading online like bushfire.

Below is a video of Gigy Money reacting to the leaked sex tape.

