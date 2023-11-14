

Join our WhatsApp channel for the latest and juiciest Gossip, Entertainment, Videos, Politics, News, Features, Lifestyle and much more, go... HERE>>>

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – A young man called Uche Emmanuel Woke has said that the only thing and people who don’t support polygamy are poor economy and modern-day women.

The educational expert stated this in a Facebook post on Monday, November 14.

Look