Wednesday, November 29, 2023 – Actress and singer Teyana Taylor is not happy with her estranged husband Iman Shumpert for allegedly leaking their divorce to the public.

According to TMZ, Teyana filed for divorce in January and used only their initials in order to protect their privacy and that of their children.

Now, it’s alleged that Iman blew their cover with a recent legal filing in which he used their full names, thereby making them a matter of public record.

They announced their separation on social media in September but kept things cordially, with Teyana, 32, describing Iman as her ‘bestie.’

In the legal docs, the White Men Can’t Jump actress said that the relationship was doomed by Shumpert’s insecurity about their respective levels of fame and whether he was ‘good enough for her.’

Taylor in court docs accused Shumpert of ‘treating her cruelly and displaying extreme narcissistic behavior throughout the majority of their marriage.’

She said Shumpert ‘became more and more angry’ with her fame, and would grill her about it and provoke arguments via text messages, later saying he was sorry, in a toxic and repeating cycle.

It has also been revealed that the former couple no longer live together and only speak to each other with regards to their daughters Junie, seven, and Rue, three.

Tayana confirmed the news of her divorce with her husband Iman Shumpert last Friday after seven years of marriage.

In her statement, she said: ‘I mind my business, don’t bother nobody & y’all know I’ve never played about my children, family & our privacy. I have not spoken on this private matter to any media outlets or blogs etc.

‘So everyone claiming ‘Teyana said’ didn’t get any statements directly from ME. These statements were taken from private court documents that were leaked to the public. It is very heartbreaking that someone would take out the time to make such a private matter public for the world to see.

‘However, protecting my family is one thing I’ve ALWAYS done & for my children, I will continue to do so. Please if y’all love y’all play nieces Junie & Rue like y’all have shown, please allow myself & my family some privacy to resolve this matter in peace, Love y’all.’