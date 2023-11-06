Monday, November 6, 2023 – The terrorist group holding Luis Diaz’s dad hostage has pledged to ‘keep their word’ and free him after the Liverpool footballer issued an emotional appeal to the criminals after his stoppage-time equaliser against Luton on Sunday.

The left-wing ELN said it understood the anguish of his family in its first official statement since promising the world nearly four days ago it had started the process of securing Luis Manuel Diaz’s release. But it went on to accuse the government of complicating things with the response triggered by the kidnap, when it secured areas like the Perija Mountains near Barrancas in Luis’s home region of La Guajira with elite police and soldiers.

The group insisted it needed ‘security guarantees’ before freeing the 58-year-old.

The statement appeared to confirm speculation the hostage-takers are concerned for their own safety if they hand Mr Diaz over.

ELN chiefs released their new pledge after the Liverpool star broke his silence about his dad’s kidnap with an emotional social media message begging the group to release him promptly.

The 26-year-old said, referring to his father by his nickname of Mane as he is better known: ‘This is not Luis Diaz the player speaking. Today it is the son of Luis Manuel Diaz speaking.

‘Mane, my dad, is a hard-working family man, the pillar of our family and he’s been kidnapped.

‘I ask the ELN for the prompt release of my father, and I ask international organisations to work together for his freedom

‘Every second, every minute, our anguish grows. My mother, my brothers, and I are desperate, distressed, and without words to describe what we are feeling. This suffering will only end when we have him back home.

‘I beg you to release him immediately, respecting his integrity and ending this painful wait as soon as possible.

‘In the name of love and compassion, we ask you to reconsider your actions and allow us to have him back.

‘I thank Colombians and the international community for the support received, thank you for so many demonstrations of affection and solidarity in this difficult time that many families in my country find themselves experiencing.’

The ELN, which says a regional unit called the Northern War Front kidnapped Luis Manuel from his hometown of Barrancas last Saturday afternoon, responded with a statement signed by the unit’s leader Commander Jose Manuel Martinez Quiroz.

It said: ‘On November 2, we informed the country of the decision to release Mr. Luis Manuel Díaz, father of the player Luis Díaz. From that date, we began the process to accomplish this as soon as possible. We are making efforts to avoid incidents with government forces.

‘The area is still militarised, they are carrying out flyovers, disembarking troops, broadcasting, and offering rewards as part of an intense search operation.

‘This situation is not allowing for the execution of the release plan quickly and safely, where Mr. Luis Manuel Díaz is not at risk. If operations continue in the area, they will delay the release and increase the risks.

‘We understand the anguish of the Díaz Marulanda family, to whom we say that we will keep our word to release him unilaterally, as soon as we have security guarantees for the development of the liberation operation.’

Earlier in the day, Luis Diaz had come on as a substitute to score a 95th minute equaliser for his side against Luton. He lifted up his Liverpool shirt afterwards, in his first game since the kidnapping, to release a message that said in Spanish: ‘Freedom for Papa.’

His mum Cilenis Marulanda was also abducted near the couple’s home alongside her husband but freed hours later as the police and army hunt for their captors kicked in.

On Sunday morning, local time, she fought back tears as she urged the kidnappers to release her partner.

Cilenis Marulanda made her impassioned plea as she took part in a second march to demand Luis Manuel Diaz’s freedom.

She said, with her eyes closed before breaking down and being hugged by a relative beside her: ‘I want them to release him now, that the people who are keeping him free him now back to me, because we want to have him back home.’

Respected Colombia media outlet Semana has claimed the kidnap was five months in the planning.

ELN members had put Luis Manuel Diaz under surveillance to study his routine and work out the times he left home and returned, the places he visited, and the friends he frequented, it reported.

A reward of up to 200 million Colombian pesos, around £40,000, has been offered by the authorities for information.

Colombian police say Luis Diaz’s dad is still in the country, despite earlier speculation he could have been smuggled across the border in Colombia.

Police and soldiers are continuing to search areas including the Perija Mountains on Colombia’s border with Venezuela. Sniffer dogs are also involved in the operation.