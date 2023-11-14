

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – Sonia, the estranged wife of ex-Man Utd’s Jude Ighalo has continued to drag him on social media.

In a new post, Sonia hinted that she was the one who facilitated his relocation to the UK and also helped Jude’s older brother to relocate as well.

She claimed that the Al Wehda FC forward gives her updates on the ladies he has dated including an actress, a Big Brother star and a DJ.

She also implied that he had gotten some women pregnant.

The mum of three said Jude has not moved on and that he is angry that she is currently in a relationship.