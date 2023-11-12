Saturday, November 11, 2023 – Tech mogul Bryan Johnson, who is obsessed with anti-aging procedures, revealed he has reversed aging in his penis by 15 years by undergoing “painful” shock therapy on his genitals.

Johnson, a 46-year-old biohacker who spends $2 million on various treatments each year to fight off aging, said he is also hard at work keeping his manhood operating at full capacity for as long as possible.

The millionaire said he’s been thwarting erectile dysfunction through “focused shockwave therapy,” Johson said on an episode of the Diary of a CEO podcast published on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

“There’s this technology — you have a wand and you sit in a chair and the technician uses the wand and basically shocks your penis through acoustic technology,” Johnson explained.

“It’s a technology that has a broad range of applications, and it’s also used for erectile dysfunction,” he said, adding that he currently experiences no sexual dysfunction.

The shocks work similarly to workouts by creating “micro-injuries,” that the muscle then rebuilds, he said

The treatment is “painful,” he said, describing the pain as a 7/10 — but a 9/10 “at the tip.”

“I have been shocked by the results. I’m now two months in. My subjective experience is as if my penis has gotten 15 years younger,” he said.

At the same time he’s been undergoing the treatment on his genitals, he’s begun monitoring its impact on his nighttime erections.

On the program, he showed off the small sensor device he straps to his penis to measure the duration and strength of his erections for about 3-5 nights in a row every month or so.

The data on erections are important, he said, because it “represents psychological health, cardiological health.”

“People are not familiar that nighttime erections are actually a meaningful health indicator,” Johnson said.

Currently, Johnson said his average nighttime erections last about two hours and 12 minutes — which roughly matches up to his “chronological age.”

“To get to the level of an 18-year-old I would need three hours and 30 minutes of nighttime erections. So that’s the goal we’re trying to achieve,” he said.

Johnson has turned heads with his extreme age-reversal methods, which include an incredibly strict diet and exercise regime.

He takes 111 supplements a day, with hopes to eventually make all of his major organs — including his brain, liver, kidneys, teeth, skin, hair, penis and rectum — functioning as they were in his late teens.

In one of his more controversial efforts to slow his biological clock, he used his teenage son as his personal “blood boy,” swapping plasma with his then-17-year-old son, Talmage, in May.