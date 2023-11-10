Friday, November 10, 2023 – A 39-year-old Cameroonian teacher, Kwoyela Derick, who was rejected by women due to his height, has welcomed a baby girl with his wife, Kahboh Patience

The couple had their traditional and civil wedding in Bali Nyonga, on Friday April 7, 2023, while the church wedding was held in Bamenda, North West Region on Saturday, April 8.

The couple announced the good news in a Facebook post on Friday, November 10.

“Good Morning Family. Finally finally. The Lord has done it Mightily. Join us in Welcoming a bouncing Baby girl into our family,” the post reads.