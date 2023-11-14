

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – A Florida high school teacher was arrested and charged over the weekend for allegedly shooting at his wife and brother-in-law while at a wedding in Tennessee.

Cody Wiggins, 29, opened fire with a semi-automatic handgun at the Marriott of Cool Spring around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, the Franklin Police Department said in a statement.

Wiggins fled the scene on foot, but was quickly located in a nearby subdivision, cops said.

“The suspect arrested was the husband and brother-in-law of the two victims. They had all been in Franklin attending a wedding,” police said.

Both victims were transported to Vanderbilt Hospital, and their current conditions are unknown.

Wiggins is now facing two counts of attempted homicide, one count of domestic assault, aggravated assault, and tampering with evidence, according to authorities.

He is being held in Williamson County Jail on a $3.5 million bond.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 14, authorities have not released a possible motive for the shooting.

Prior to his arrest, Wiggins was an English teacher at West Florida High School in Pensacola, the Pensacola News Journal reported.

“In compliance with Florida law and the Escambia County School District’s contractual provisions, the employee will be immediately suspended,” Escambia Schools Superintendent Keith Leonard said in response to questions about Wiggins’ ongoing affiliation with the school.

“We will continue to work with law enforcement as the case is brought to a culmination,” Leonard added.