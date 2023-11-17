Thursday, November 16, 2023 – A male teacher at Mgandani Primary School in Zhombe, Kwekwe District in Zimbabwe has been arrested on charges of molesting 11 schoolgirls.

The Grade Six teacher identified as Mawere Pepukai, was apprehended by the police on Thursday morning following a complaint from the parents of one of the alleged victims who visited the school.

Pepukai reportedly targeted minors in his class, engaging in inappropriate behaviour such as proposing love, fondling their breasts, and forcibly playing with their private parts.

Mgandani Primary School head, Mr Titos Shoko who confirmed the incident, said the teacher is currently in police custody. He added that the issue came to light when one of the victims reported it to their parents.

Shoko said;

“The teacher was picked up by police and is in police custody. The issue came to light after one of the alleged victims reported the matter to his parents who came to the school.”