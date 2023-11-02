Thursday, November 2, 2023 – Crime in Kenya seems to be on an upward trajectory as people continue to lose their valuables to thugs.

So emboldened are the thugs that they have even started targeting foreigners.

This is after four men were arrested in Nairobi’s Runda area for luring and robbing an Australian couple of Ksh13.5 million in a fake gold deal.

According to a report filed with the police, the suspects lured the couple from Kampala, Uganda on the promise that they would be given gold.

They were tortured, beaten, and even forced to apologise for being in Kenya illegally besides losing their valuables.

This is the latest case in a series of fraud cases where criminals pose as gold dealers to defraud unsuspecting buyers.

Police records show that the couple was introduced to the suspects by a Kenyan in Uganda who told them that the suspects have gold which they can sell at a cheaper price.

According to the police, all the conversations happened via the popular messaging app WhatsApp.

Further, police stated that the suspects sexually assaulted the couple and subjected them to orgies during the ordeal.

The incident happened at a house in upmarket Runda’s Glory Road.

After initially agreeing to the deal, the couple drove to the house.

At the house, the tourists met at least 10 men who attacked and robbed them of US$60,000, a gold necklace worth US$10,000, and a Rolex watch worth US$20,000.

The man broke his hand and injured his stomach during the incident and was also threatened with death.

Police stated that the suspects are in custody while they are still pursuing others who have not been arrested and would be taken to court to face robbery with violence charges.

Three of the suspects were arrested at the Social House Nairobi Hotel in Lavington, while the fourth suspect was apprehended at an office setup building in Runda Glory Valley.

The woman narrated that she was handcuffed and forced to apologise allegedly for being in the country illegally.

