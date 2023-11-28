Tuesday, November 28, 2023 – Dagoretti South Member of Parliament, John Kiarie, has praised President William Ruto for lowering the cost of Unga.

Kiarie, who spoke at a church service in Roysambu on Sunday, shocked the congregants when he stated that Ruto’s innovation and leadership were turning around the economy for the better.

“The truth be told, without those subsidies that were weighing down our economy using intelligence alone, the honorable president has managed to significantly reduce the cost of essential goods.

“For instance, if it’s maize flour, which was at KSh 250, it has been lowered. Now, in some shops in Nairobi, there is maize flour priced at KSh 135,” Kiarie said.

Also known as KJ, the lawmaker claimed that Ruto’s personality would never change, but Kenyans’ attitude towards him and his policies would change.

“We shall be able to see that truly the president did not elect himself, but we elected him. The president’s plans are ours who elected him,” he added

The Kenyan DAILY POST